Pete Carroll describes the class with which Jon Ryan has handled Seahawks punting battle

Seattle Seahawks rookie LB Shaquem Griffin discusses his first NFL game, while veteran teammate Bobby Wagner jokes with him from behind reporters at CenturyLink Field in Seattle on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018. The Seahawks lost, 19-17, to Indianapolis.
Seattle Seahawks rookie corner Tre Flowers recaps first NFL game, talks about covering T.Y. Hilton and playing against Andrew Luck at CenturyLink Field in Seattle on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018. The Seahawks lost, 19-17, to Indianapolis.
Seattle Seahawks rookie TE Will Dissly says he's glad to stay in Seattle after spending four years playing at UW. He caught two passes at CenturyLink Field in Seattle on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018. The Seahawks lost, 19-17, to Indianapolis.
The NCAA announced major changes to its rules in an effort to crack down on college basketball corruption. The changes include players being able to hire an agent, and being able to return to school if they're not drafted into the NBA.
Rookie cornerback Tre Flowers (37) signs autographs Friday at team headquarters in Renton. In the video, News Tribune’s Gregg Bell discusses how Flowers might fare vs Indy QB Andrew Luck in the Seahawks’ preseason opener Thursday night.