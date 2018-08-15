TNT’s Gregg Bell with latest on Rashaad Penny’s injury, Seahawks RB situation, C.J. Prosise, more

Tempers flared during a joint practice session between the Washington Redskins and New York Jets in Richmond, Virginia, on August 12. According to reports, a brawl broke out after a Jets player made delayed contact with Redskins’ Morgan Moses.
Seahawks 13-year veteran punter Jon Ryan (9) congratulates rookie draft pick Michael Dickson after a soaring punt by Dickson in the preseason opener. In the video, coach Pete Carroll describes the class Ryan has shown handling the competition.
Seattle Seahawks rookie LB Shaquem Griffin discusses his first NFL game, while veteran teammate Bobby Wagner jokes with him from behind reporters at CenturyLink Field in Seattle on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018. The Seahawks lost, 19-17, to Indianapolis.