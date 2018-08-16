Five key storylines midway through UW Huskies fall football camp

In this photo taken Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, Washington quarterbacks Jake Haener (13), Jake Browning (3), Colson Yankoff (7), Jacob Simon (11) and Jacob Eason (10) line-up to throw during drills at a team football practice in Seattle. The Washington Huskies are the preseason favorites to win the Pac-12 with their roster full of NFL-caliber talent, but the entire league is looking for an improved season after going 1-8 in bowl games last winter. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) Elaine Thompson AP