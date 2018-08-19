Roenis Elias vs. Clayton Kershaw goes as you’d expect for Mariners: a 12-1 loss to Dodgers

Roenias Elias against Clayton Kershaw went about how you, I, the Mariners and the Dodgers all thought it would.
It immediately went that way, too.
The Mariners activated Elias off the disabled list hours before Sunday’s series finale against defending National League-champion Los Angeles before 45,419 fans at Safeco Field.
They didn’t activate him enough.
Ten Dodgers batted in the top of the first inning against the fill-in starter for Marco Gonzalez. Five of them scored. Five singles, including one by Yasiel Puig that scored two runs, plus two walks made it 5-0 Dodgers. And that was before Kershaw even got atop the mound.
From there, the only question was what the Dodgers’ margin of victory would ending up being.
Or did you expect the Mariners to put up six runs against the three-time Cy Young Award winner?
They lost 12-1.
It got so bad for the Mariners they had utility position player Andrew Romine pitching the top of the ninth. That also went as expected. Justin Turner hit a first-pitch, 3-run home run.
The Dodgers out-scored the Mariners 23-2 in L.A.’s two wins of the three-game series. It took a game-ending balk in the bottom of the 10th Saturday night for Seattle to get its lone home win this lost weekend.
Next up, Monday through Wednesday: The first-place, defending World Series-champion Houston Astros
The one shining light for the Mariners on this smoky, dimmed Seattle day: they didn’t lose ground in the American League wild-card race. Houston and Oakland began the day tied for the AL West lead, then the Astros finally cooled off the rampaging A’s with a 9-4 win. So the Mariners remained 3 1/2 games back in the wild-card standings, now of Oakland.
Seattle dropped to 4 1/2 behind Houston for the division lead, with 37 games remaining in the regular season.
The Mariners are 16-23 since a season-high eight-game winning streak through July 3 had them 24 games over .500, and enjoying an eight-game lead over the A’s for the second wild-card playoff spot.
Where has the summer gone?
With ace James Paxton on the 10-day disabled list after taking a 96-mph drive off his left, pitching forearm in Oakland last week, the Mariners skipped Gonzalez’s scheduled turn Sunday and bumped him to start Wednesday’s series finale against Houston. Felix Hernandez is returning to the rotation Monday to start for Paxton against the Astros.
Gonzalez is at a career-high 142 2/3 innings and had Tommy John ligament-replacement surgery in his pitching elbow two years ago. In his past five starts, Gonzales is 2-3 with a 5.83 ERA. In the 11 starts before that he was 7-2 with a 2.35 ERA.
But even a 5.83-ERA pace would have been better than the first inning Elias gave Seattle on Sunday.
Elias (2-1) was making his second start for Seattle this season. He was on the DL for a triceps strain he got three weeks ago in a pregame workout. In four-game rehabilitation stint with Triple-A Tacoma he lasted no more than one inning in any outing.
One inning from him was too long for the Mariners on Sunday.
Meanwhile Kershaw (6-5) cruised for his 150th career win, on his third try. The 2014 NL Most Valuable Player is the first to win his 150th game in a Dodgers uniform since Kevin Brown July 25, 1999. He struck out Nelson Cruz twice and recently hot Mitch Haniger among his seven strikeout victims.
He allowed just four hits and walked one in seven innings, lowering ERA this season to 2.40.
How dominant was Kershaw? He threw 88 pitches, a crazy 71 for strikes.
NO REST FOR ZUNINO
Mike Zunino was trying to take a day game off following Saturday night’s extra-inning balk-off win by the Mariners. But Zunino’s rest last just two innings. Fill-in catcher Chris Hermann took a couple foul balls off his body early in Sunday’s game, then left with a bruised right knee.
Zunino pinch-hit for Hermman in the the bottom of the third and finished the game.
I.T. WAS HERE
Tacoma’s Isaiah Thomas, now playing for the NBA’s Denver Nuggets, was at the game sitting in the lower seats. The Mariners showed him on the big scoreboard between innings.
The cheers the former Washington Huskies star guard got when he appeared and the public-address system played a recording of “Bow Down to Washington were among the loudest in the park all day from those many thousands who weren’t Dodgers fans.
