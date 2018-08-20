Cano’s go-ahead homer, Hernandez’s needed start. They power dramatic Mariners win over Astros

Two pillars, both had avenues of their careers that pointed to the Hall of Fame, with Felix Hernandez trying to find a second life from his mileaged arm and Robinson Cano trying to restore his image from the cloud of performance-enhancing drugs, much like the cloud of smoke that filled Safeco Field from wildfires.
Both are enduring what’s surely the most challenged seasons of their combined 28 seasons in major league baseball.
This night, though, was return to vintage.
Moreso for Cano than Hernandez, but both powered the Seattle Mariners to a 7-4 victory over the Houston Astros on Monday, with Cano launching a three-run, go-ahead opposite-field home run into the thick of the smoke in the eighth inning after Hernandez pitched six much-needed innings.
That homer was the first for Cano since he returned last week from his 80-game suspension for violating major league baseball’s joint drug agreement, when he was found to have taken a diuretic commonly used to mask PEDs.
But what a sweet swing.
“Especially in front of your home crowd – you miss those games,” Cano said. “You want to come back and you’re not going to make up for all those games, but the chance you get you got to take advantage and help this team.”
He made an extremely difficult play look so easy. Cano soared the 93-mph fastball thrown to the outside part of the plate from Astros reliever Collin McHugh opposite field with one out in the eighth.
“It’s really hard to do that,” Mariners manager Scott Servais stressed. “That’s why he’s so talented and has had the career he’s had to this point.
“It’s a lot when you miss the 80 games, and you are remorseful and you feel bad and it feels like the only way you can really get back in it and help is to have a game like tonight. Now you feel like you’re a part of this and go forward.”
That was set up after Servais had been ejected for arguing strikes on Dee Gordon’s at-bat.
Gordon then obliged by outracing McHugh to first base for an infield single and Haniger drew a walk to set up Cano’s heroics – his third extra-base hit of the game after two doubles earlier.
The Mariners (72-54) moved them 3.5 games back of the Astros (75-50) in the American League West standings, with the A’s tied with Houston atop the division after Oakland improved to 41-14 since June 1.
Edwin Diaz locked down the ninth inning for his major-league leading 48th save – the 100th save of his career.
But the Mariners needed Hernandez, a week after using him out of the bullpen for the first time in his 14-year career.
Wade LeBlanc pitched 4 1/3 innings on Friday, Erasmo Ramirez lasted a whole five innings Saturday and Roenis Elias – three innings in a 12-1 loss Sunday.
Hernandez allowed another first-inning home run, the inning that’s so cost Hernandez this season, and then the wheels started to fall off when he allowed the first four batters to reach, including a leadoff walk to No. 9-hitter Tony Kemp, in the third inning that led to three more Astros runs.
But Hernandez lasted even longer in this one long in this one as Astros starter Gerrit Cole, even without Cole’s 99-mph fastball. Both went six innings, with Hernandez limiting damage to the four runs on five hits with six strikeouts, including passing Andy Pettitte for No. 40 on major-league baseball’s all-time strikeouts list with his 2,449th to end the fifth inning.
Hernandez followed with 11 pitches to get through a 1-2-3 sixth inning, exiting after 100 total pitches for the outing.
Very needed.
And the Mariners’ offense made the at-time erratic Cole work for his six innings, scoring two runs in the first on Jean Segura’s ground ball after Robinson Cano’s double and Denard Span hit a sacrifice fly.
They had at least one hit every inning off of Cole, who entered with a 2.71 ERA, and cut the lead to 4-3 with Mike Zunino’s double to the right-center gap with Ben Gamel, freshly recalled from his stay in Triple-A Tacoma in exchange for Guillermo Heredia, scoring all the way from first base.
With Cole out in the sixth, Gamel led off with a ground-rule double to straightaway center field off of Astros lefty Tony Sipp. He scored the tying run later on Mitch Haniger’s two-out single.
A few takeaways:
Here’s a hat
Felix Hernandez struck out his sixth batter of the game, getting Carlos Correa on a 91-mph sinker to end the fifth inning.
That was Hernandez’s 2,449th career strikeout, which moved him past Andy Pettitte for 40th-most strikeouts in major league baseball history.
Hernandez wanted the ball, but it ended up with a fan just off of the first-base side of the park. So second baseman Dee Gordon trotted out there, offered the hat atop his head and a wristband and in exchange retrieved the ball for his pitcher.
So Gordon had to find a different hat to wear for the rest of the game.
Hernandez pitched one more 1-2-3 inning to get through six. The most trouble he ran into was in the third, when he walked No. 9-hitter Tony Kemp to lead off the inning, then allowed an Alex Bregman single, Marwin Gonzalez’s two-run double and later threw a wild pitch that allowed Gonzalez to score for a 4-2 Astros lead.
Marwin vs. Felix
Marwin Gonzalez homered off of Hernandez in the first inning, followed with a hard two-run double in the third inning and he singled in the fifth in his first three at-bats.
He gave the Astros three of their four runs and improved to 9-for-21 (.429) against Hernandez for his career and he’s batting .383 (15-for-44) against the Mariners this season.
That’s his best batting average against any team in the majors this season that he’s played at least four games against. And that was his third home run against them, with only the Oakland Athletics seeing more Gonzalez homers.
Benny ballgame
So, how much did the Mariners miss Ben Gamel’s bat?
He just did what he’d been doing with Triple-A Tacoma. Gamel hit a single to right in his second at-bat before hustling from first to score on Mike Zunino’s double, then he hit what would have been a triple his next trip to the plate, but took a ground-rule double instead. He then scored the tying run that sixth inning on Mitch Haniger’s two-out single.
