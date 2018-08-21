He’s back: Robinson Cano hits Mariners’ game-winning HR fresh off 80-game suspension

Robinson Cano hit a go-ahead, three-run home run in the eighth inning to lift the Seattle Mariners to a 7-4 victory over the Houston Astros on Monday to pull closer in the AL West race. Highlights courtesy of Root Sports.
Coach Pete Carroll explains why Seahawks gave up on pass rusher Marcus Smith even though they need pass rushers, talks some about who will play in Saturday’s preseason game at the Los Angeles Chargers.
Tempers flared during a joint practice session between the Washington Redskins and New York Jets in Richmond, Virginia, on August 12. According to reports, a brawl broke out after a Jets player made delayed contact with Redskins’ Morgan Moses.
Seahawks 13-year veteran punter Jon Ryan (9) congratulates rookie draft pick Michael Dickson after a soaring punt by Dickson in the preseason opener. In the video, coach Pete Carroll describes the class Ryan has shown handling the competition.