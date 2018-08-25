TNT’s Gregg Bell on what he saw, thought, heard from Seahawks’ 3rd preseason game at MIN

A race at Pocono Speedway was marred by a violent wreck that sent IndyCar rookie driver Robert Wickens to the hospital. Wickens was awake and alert when he was airlifted out of the track for medical treatment.
Ohio State University has suspended football coach Urban Meyer for the team's first three games after finding he did not correctly handle domestic violence allegations against his former assistant coach, Zach Smith.
Oakland Raider Marshawn Lynch, formerly a star running back with the Seattle Seahawks, finally gets his face on a Skittles bag. Marshawn's Pack will not be sold in stores, but fans can register to win one at MarshawnsPack.com.
Robinson Cano hit a go-ahead, three-run home run in the eighth inning to lift the Seattle Mariners to a 7-4 victory over the Houston Astros on Monday to pull closer in the AL West race. Highlights courtesy of Root Sports.