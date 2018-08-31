Rookie LB Shaquem Griffin meets with fellow different-limb athletes from NubAbility after Seahawks’ preseason finale

When the lights went out during a game between the Island Empire 66ers and the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes, the teams kept themselves busy by playing each other in a game of tic-tac-toe. With no paper around, the teams used a baseball to play instead.
A former top executive of the Sacramento Kings is suspected of siphoning off $13.4 million from two of the team’s top sponsors and using the funds to purchase beachfront property in Southern California, sources have told The Sacramento Bee.
Mariners manager Scott Servais got a "swag" haircut to match 24-year-old closer Edwin Diaz because Diaz earned his 50th save. Servais made a spring training bet that he would get the same cut as Diaz if he saved 50 games, a team single-season record.