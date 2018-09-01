Mariners activate James Paxton, stock bullpen in first wave of September roster call-ups

It’s Sept. 1 – and that means roster expansion day for the Seattle Mariners.
They added seven players, including activated left-hander James Paxton to start Saturday night’s game against the Oakland Athletics, the third of a critical four-game series with the playoffs less than a month away.
Simply, and really no other way to put it, the Mariners need wins Saturday and Sunday. That’s their best chance at overcoming a 5½-game deficit to the A’s for the American League’s final wild card and playing postseason baseball for the first time since 2001 – the longest active playoff drought in North American professional sports.
So enter the reinforcements. Here’s who the Mariners added:
▪ LHP James Paxton (activated from 10-day DL)
▪ RHP Chasen Bradford (recalled from Triple-A Tacoma)
▪ RHP Ryan Cook (recalled from Tacoma)
▪ Catcher David Freitas (recalled from Tacoma)
▪ LHP James Pazos (recalled from Tacoma)
▪ RHP Justin Grimm (selected from Tacoma)
▪ INF/OF Kristopher Negron (selected from Tacoma)
So the Mariners went from seven relievers in their bullpen to 11. Five starting pitchers to six.
Welcome to the world of September roster expansion.
And they can still add eight more players to the roster if they choose to, but they’ll wait until Tacoma’s season ends in El Paso on Monday and Double-A Arkansas wraps up the Double-A playoffs.
Neither Grimm nor Negron were on the Mariners’ 40-man roster before Saturday, so to create space, they outrighted right-hander Christian Bergman to Triple-A Tacoma and designated right-hander Rob Whalen for assignment.
All seven players were available for Saturday’s game.
Bradford, Cook, Freitas and Pazos all have played with the Mariners at points this season.
Pazos returns after the Mariners wanted him to work on some mechanical adjustments in Tacoma. He was on the Mariners’ active roster from opening day until Aug. 18 and had a 2.68 ERA with 35 strikeouts in 40 1/3 innings. He took over as the Mariners’ most steady lefty bullpen option until his velocity began to dip after the All-Star break.
Freitas adds a third catcher to the roster and earlier this season he hit his first big-league home run with the Mariners when they played in Anaheim against the Angels. He’s hit .330 in 27 games since he was last optioned to Tacoma.
Cook had early success with the Mariners, but struggled late (namely against Mike Trout, and who doesn’t struggle against Mike Trout). He had a 6.75 ERA in 11 games with the Mariners and a 2.25 ERA in 21 games with the Rainiers since he was optioned on June 22.
Bradford has bounced back and forth from Seattle and Tacoma all season. The sinkerball pitcher has a 3.23 ERA in 38 appearances with the Mariners this year and he’s thrown the second-most innings of any Mariners reliever this year other than Edwin Diaz.
Grimm and Negron would be making their Mariners debuts. Grimm is a 30-year-old from Tennessee who was pitching for the Royals earlier this season and has appeared in each of the past seven big-league seasons between the Royals, Cubs and Rangers with a career 5.02 ERA in 301 appearances.
His last big-league outing was June 23 against the Astros when he took the loss after allowing two hits, two walks and a run without recording an out.
But in 10 relief appearances with the Rainiers, Grimm allowed two runs in 11 innings (1.64 ERA) with 17 strikeouts and two walks.
The Mariners acquired Negron from the Diamondbacks on Thursday. The 32-year-old utility player has appeared at every position in the big leagues except for pitcher and catcher over the past five years and has a career .216 batting average (.297 on-base) in 112 games.
