Dion Jordan passes physical to aid needy pass rush, Seahawks cut Darboh, trade to get to 53

On final cut day, the Seahawks traded and waived.
More important, they got back a pass rusher they truly need.
Dion Jordan passed his physical after missing the entire preseason with a stress fracture in his leg. That means the former first-round draft choice who entered the year expected to start at defensive end is on Seattle’s first active roster for the regular season. Jordan is now poised to join a pass rush that sure needs him and more.
Veteran cornerback Byron Maxwell went on injured reserve Saturday among Seattle’s moves to get to 53 players for the start of the regular season. That seemingly hands the starting right-cornerback job to Dontae Johnson, while rookie Tre Flowers develops into the role.
After all the debate the last couple weeks on who will be the sixth and final wide receiver, the Seahawks kept only five: Doug Baldwin, Brandon Marshall, Tyler Lockett, Jaron Brown and David Moore. Moore, the 2017 seventh-round pick from lower-division East Central in Oklahoma, won his job with an impressive preseason catching passes and returning punts.
The Seahawks waived Keenan Reynolds and former University of Washington wide receiver Damore’ea Stringfellow after their impressive training camps and preseason games.
Seattle also released two draft choices from last year: third-round pick Amara Darboh, the wide receiver from Michigan who had leg and clavicle injuries keep him off the field almost all of August, and sixth-round pick Mike Tyson, a backup safety.
The Seahawks released rookie quarterback Alex McGough with the intent of him clearing league waivers so they can put him on their 10-man practice squad; they will form that early this coming week.
Darboh could end up on the practice squad, too, but it more likely to have another team claim him on waivers in the next 24 hours.
Veteran backup quarterback Austin Davis went on injured reserve two days after playing the first half of the preseason finale and throwing for 194 yards against Oakland. That makes Brett Hundley Russell Wilson’s backup to begin the regular season. The Seahawks traded a sixth-round pick to Green Bay this past week to get Hundley.
Jordan moving off the physically-unable-to-perform list Saturday doesn’t ensure he will play in eight days when the Seahawks play their opener at Denver. It does show the Seahawks believed he will be back within a month, and certainly before the first six weeks of the regular season. That’s how long Jordan would have missed had he started the regular season still on the PUP list.
Ed Dickson will miss the first six weeks. The Seahawks put the tight end they signed to a three-year contract in March to replace Jimmy Graham on the reserve/non-football injury list.
Seattle still has three tight ends on the active roster to begin the season. That’s because it traded wide receiver and special-teams player Marcus Johnson to Indianapolis for tight end Darrell Daniels, a former University of Washington Husky.
Seattle acquired Johnson from Philadelphia in March in the Michael Bennett trade. Johnson appeared on track to get one of the final wide-receiver spots on the Seahawks’ roster. David Moore, the seventh-round pick from 2017 from lower-division East Central in Oklahoma, got that instead after his impressive preseason.
Seattle acquired former Washington State safety Shalom Luani from Oakland for a seventh-round pick in the 2019 draft. The Raiders drafted the 24-year-old Luani in the seventh round in 2017.
As expected, Austin Calitro made the 53-man roster as the backup middle linebacker. The second-year free agent from Villanova showed in the preseason he could be the best backup All-Pro Bobby Wagner has had since Seattle drafted Wagner in 2012.
