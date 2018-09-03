Dropped by Man City, Sane gets early-season wake-up call

FILE - In this Friday, July 20, 2018 file photo, Manchester City’s Leroy Sane looks on at the end of their soccer match against Borussia Dortmund at an International Champions Cup tournament at Soldier Field in Chicago. Leroy Sane finished last season as one of the most coveted young players in world football. Now he cannot even get in Manchester City’s 18-man match day squad in the Premier League. Reported attitude problems, a teammate’s resurgence and potentially a hangover from a summer when his World Cup dreams were snatched away from him might explain why Sane finds himself in a tough spot at City early in the season. Annie Rice, file AP Photo