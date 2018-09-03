What must change for Mariners? Play like offensive juggernaut staff thought they’d be

Scott Servais has seen plenty of surprises throughout this third season as the Seattle Mariners manager.
But one of the most befuddling h is how mostly poor the Mariners have been offensively. He never imagined by September they’d be among the historically bad Orioles and Royals and just above the Tigers in runs scored among American League teams.
Run scoring was supposed to be Seattle’s strength, not its weakness. And that is atop the must-change list for the Mariners in the final 25 games of their season with their playoff hopes now just barely treading water.
“That’s probably – there have been a lot of surprises this season, but I think when we left spring training we were really excited about our offense,” Servais said from his Safeco Field offfice Monday, fresh off a tumultuous 10-day road trip.
“We thought we had something, and the opportunity to be something really special with the length of our lineup. Obviously, things have changed a little bit.”
More than a little. There’s less than a month of the regular-season remaining and Mariners rank 12th among 15 AL teams in runs scored, and that’s only dipped as the season has progressed.
And no team since the second wild card was added in 2012 has reached the playoffs ranked 10th or lower in the AL in runs scored.
“The consistency of it has been a struggle really from the beginning of the season,” Servais said. “We’ve seen stretches. Jean Segura and Mitch Haniger have probably been our most consistent guys all year, but we’ve seen stretches when Nellie gets hot for 7-8 games and he’ll roll out 6-7 home runs and it’s like, ‘Wow, we’re awesome again.’
“But it’s really been one guy driving that train and it has to be a lot of different guys. The consistency of it just hasn’t been there.”
He’s especially waited for hot streaks from Kyle Seager, Mike Zunino and Dee Gordon. But here’s how the second half of the season has gone for those three, entering Monday:
▪ Seager: .179/.227/.329 (batting average/on-base/slugging), 4 HRs, 9 2Bs, 16 RBI
▪ Zunino: .198/.250/.405, 6 HRs, 5 2Bs, 11 RBI
▪ Gordon: .248/.279/.316, 2 2Bs, 2 3Bs, 8 SBs.
Gordon getting on base makes this a far more dynamic lineup and Servais said getting him doing that again the rest of September will be huge.
But then there’s Seager and Zunino, who have both struggled for much of the season after swing changes were predicted to take steps forward this year, not backward.
Seager entered Monday batting .218, by far his career-low of .249 last year. Servais on Sunday batted him seventh in the lineup, which hadn’t previously happened for Seager since the 2014 season.
So why not play Cano more at third base with more of Healy at first?
“We don’t have a lot of hot hitters right now and Kyle is certainly one of them,” Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto said on his most recent weekly radio show in 710-ESPN. “But he’s been such a good player over time that you want to be longer with the leash in giving him time to solve it. And right when you think you need to give him a day off he comes up with a big hit like he had in Arizona (the game-tying two-run double in the ninth inning).
“It hasn’t been his best season and he’s been very inconsistent from the start, and the month of August certainly wasn’t a good one for him. But you have to stick with the horses who got you here and Kyle is one of those horses.”
Servais was probably as happy for Seager for that clutch double in Arizona as anybody.
“He was due and I said it on the bench – now is the time,” Servais said.
Mariners hitting coach Edgar Martinez said much of it, from what he’s seen, is overanalyzing and making it more difficult than necessary. He’s talked with Seager throughout the season about simplifying his approach.
“It’s trying to do too much,” Martinez said. “We have talked about that, just simplify and take it one at-bat at a time.
“Kyle, I know, has tried to do that. And it sounds simple when we tell them, but when you walk to the plate it’s a different world. A lot of times what happens is you try to do too much and as a hitter, like anything, you are better when you relax and let the game come to you instead of forcing it. That’s not our nature. You try to fix it and do something and do too much.”
Here’s how the Mariners ranked in some key offensive categories in the AL entering Monday:
▪ Runs: 12th (570, 4.2 per game)
▪ Batting average: Fifth (.256)
▪ On-base percentage: 11th (.314)
▪ Home runs: 11th (152)
▪ Doubles: 14th (213)
Many complain about the Mariners’ low on-base percentage (the lowest in the three seasons that control-the-zone preachers Dipoto and Servais have been in Seattle), and when they aren’t hitting that’s certainly a problem. But what’s really been the Mariners’ culprit are those power numbers.
They knew the on-base was going to be lower, especially when you have a lineup that includes Gordon, Segura and Healy, who are unlikely to ever lead the league in walks. But the Mariners also have the fewest strikeouts in the league, so the lineup adapted.
The surprise is the slugging percentage. The Mariners hit 70 fewer home runs than when they had the second-most in the AL two years ago. Imagine what these Mariners could do with 70 more home runs? And they’ve hit almost 50 fewer homers than last year.
That’s what Martinez pointed to when asked about the offense on Monday.
“We haven’t hit the home runs and that’s probably one of the biggest things,” he said. “When we win a lot of games we hit homers. That’s a big part. As a team, when you hit singles you have to hit a lot of singles in a row to score runs and in the second half we haven’t seemed, to me, to do that and we’ve gone through a few dry months.”
With their playoff hopes as bleak as ever that production simply has to change. The lineup must perform like the juggernaut the Mariners predicted it could be.
“That’s the mindset,” Servais said. “We got to get after it, have good ball game and we have to score runs.
“The exciting games we were in on the road trip were because our offense responded and had traffic and we had big hits with runners in scoring position. That’s what it takes this time of the year. For me, it will be offensive-driven. If we’re able to put a streak together, which we certainly need to, I think our offense is going to have a lot of say in that.
“Are we capable of it? Absolutely. Have we seen it in quite some time? No.”
On tap
Left-hander Wade LeBlanc (8-3, 3.71 ERA) starts for the Mariners in their 7:10 p.m. Tuesday matchup at Safeco Field against the Orioles, who will start right-hander Alex Cobb (4-15, 5.11 ERA). The game will broadcast on Root Sports and 710-AM radio.
