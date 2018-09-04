Mariners’ Erasmo Ramirez rebounds from rough start in San Diego
Mariners starter Erasmo Ramirez allowed one run and two hits to earn the win over the Baltimore Orioles on Monday with 5 1/3 innings pitched. He's allowed one run or fewer in four of his five starts off the DL.
UW quarterback Jake Browning and running back Myles Gaskin have played with each other all four years, a rare luxury for Washington to get that much experience in the backfield. They talk about their chemistry ahead of Auburn showdown.
When the lights went out during a game between the Island Empire 66ers and the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes, the teams kept themselves busy by playing each other in a game of tic-tac-toe. With no paper around, the teams used a baseball to play instead.
A former top executive of the Sacramento Kings is suspected of siphoning off $13.4 million from two of the team’s top sponsors and using the funds to purchase beachfront property in Southern California, sources have told The Sacramento Bee.
Mariners manager Scott Servais got a "swag" haircut to match 24-year-old closer Edwin Diaz because Diaz earned his 50th save. Servais made a spring training bet that he would get the same cut as Diaz if he saved 50 games, a team single-season record.