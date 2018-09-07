Gig Harbor’s Blunk featured in Nike’s “Just Do It” ad

Gig Harbor’s Megan Blunk was featured in Nike’s Just Do It ad, which aired during Thursday night’s NFL season opener between the Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles.
Blunk recently competed with the 2016 Team USA wheelchair basketball Paralympic squad in Brazil. In 2008, she was involved in a brutal motorcycle crash where the rider lost control of the bike and slid off the road. It caused Blunk, the passenger, to break 18 bones and paralyzed her from the waist down.
Blunk is featured briefly in the ad, dribbling two basketballs inside a gym.
The ad has stirred controversy, narrated by former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick. Kaepernick began kneeling during the national anthem in 2016 to bring attention to police brutality against unarmed African Americans, as well as other racial injustices. Other plays joined him in kneeling across the NFL, stirring a nationwide debate over the players’ demonstrations.
Blunk is featured around the 0:27 mark of the video. You can watch the full ad here.
