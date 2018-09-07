Washington vs. North Dakota game preview

NORTH DAKOTA (1-0) AT NO. 9 WASHINGTON (0-1)
2 p.m., Saturday, Husky Stadium
The line: No line
TV: Pac-12 Networks.
Radio: KOMO-AM 1000/FM-97.7
Outlook: Saturday’s game is the first meeting between Washngton and FCS opponent North Dakota. UW will be aiming to rebound from its 21-16 loss to Auburn in last week’s season opener.
The Huskies have won 16 straight non-conference games at home. They will be without preseason All-American left tackle Trey Adams, but were impressed with the performance of backup Jared Hilbers against the Tigers.
North Dakota is coming off a 35-7 victory over Mississippi Valley State. Quarterback Nate Ketteringham completed 19 of 30 passes for 225 yards and three touchdowns in the victory, while running backs Brady Oliveira and John Santiago rushed for 108 and 101 yards, respectively. North Dakota ran the ball 50 times.
Huskies head coach Chris Petersen said the Fighting Hawks offer some unique challenges, citing their use of a fullback and multiple tight ends.
North Dakota also has a towering group of receivers. Noah Wanzek, Travis Toivonen and Garett Maag are all 6-foot-4. Wanzek led North Dakota in receptions (52), receiving yards (648) and receiving touchdowns (5) in 2017.
The pick: Washington 45, North Dakota 10
Comments