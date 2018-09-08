UW tops North Dakota 45-3 in home opener

For much of Saturday’s 45-3 victory, Washington didn’t perform quite the way many expected against FCS opponent North Dakota.
While UW put up some highlights through the air, the Huskies struggled to get their vaunted ground game going.
In the first half, UW had 54 rushing yards and averaged 3.4 yards per carry, but that included a 24-yard Myles Gaskin rush to close out the second quarter. Without that run, UW would’ve entered halftime with 30 rushing yards and a 1.9 yards per carry average.
The Huskies had two big runs on their first drive as the first quarter, as Salvon Ahmed set up a 23-yard Sean McGrew touchdown with a 34-yard run of his own, but those two plays accounted for _ of Washington’s _ rushing yards.
The Huskies were stronger through the air, although Jake Browning was intercepted twice.
Browning completed 23 of 37 passes for 313 yards and two touchdowns. Aaron Fuller finished with a team-high six receptions for 74 yards. It was another strong showing for Fuller, who had seven receptions for 135 yards in the loss to Auburn last week.
UW opened the scoring with 8:00 left in the first quarter. Its opening drive stalled, but the Huskies got the ball back after Ariel Ngata forced a Nate Ketteringham fumble and Taylor Rapp recovered. Jake Browning then hit Ty Jones with a 4-yard pass in the back of the end zone.
The Huskies added a field goal in the first quarter and then a second-quarter touchdown on a 2-yard rush by Myles Gaskin before halfitme.
North Dakota got on the board in the third quarter after a 64-yard run from John Santiago moved moved the Fighting Hawks deep into UW territory. Byron Murphy prevented a touchdown by batting away a pass intended for Noah Wanzek on third down, but North Dakota convereted a 20-yard field goal.
UW responded with a touchdown at the end of the third quarter then Browning exited the game after leading the Huskies on a touchdown drive to open the fourth quarter. In his first series, redshirt freshman backup Jake Haener completed all five of his passes for 74 yards. The drive ended with 12-yard touchdown pass to Jones, who made a one-handed catch in the end zone.
Washington will travel to Utah next Saturday for its Pac-12 opener.
