UW drops one spot to No. 10 in Associated Press Top 25

Washington dropped one spot to No. 10 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 released Sunday morning.
Stanford, ranked No. 10 last week, jumped the Huskies to land at No. 9. Washington defeated North Dakota 45-3 on Saturday, while Stanford topped USC 17-3.
Also in the Pac-12, Oregon moved up three spots to No. 20 and USC dropped from No. 17 to No. 22. Following a victory over now-No. 25 Michigan State, Arizona State entered the rankings at No. 23.
UW will open conference play at Utah on Saturday at 7 p.m. The Utes earned 92 votes, making them the first team left out of the rankings.
