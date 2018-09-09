Healthy RB Mike Davis joins injured K.J. Wright, D.J. Fluker as Seahawks’ inactives at Denver

The Seahawks had two starters from last season inactive for the first game of the 2018 season.
Pro Bowl linebacker K.J. Wright was out of Sunday’s first game at Denver, 13 days after his arthroscopic knee surgery. Extraordinary rookie Shaquem Griffin started for him, in an NFL debut like no other for the fifth-round draft choice this spring.
Griffin started a few yards away from his twin brother Shaquill Griffin, Seattle’s left cornerback.
New right guard D.J. Fluker’s hamstring injury he got in the final preseason game last week had him inactive. J.R. Sweezy, who came back to the Seahawks Aug. 1 after two years away in Tampa Bay, was scheduled to start for Fluker at right guard. Sweezy missed four weeks of August after a high-ankle sprain he got on his first practice day after he re-signed with Seattle.
The Seahawks’ two backup offensive linemen active in Denver were swing tackle George Fant and Joey Hunt. Hunt is a center by title, but the Seahawks practiced him at guard the past month for cases such as Sunday.
Mike Davis did not dress Sunday as a healthy inactive. He is one of six running backs the Seahawks carried on their first 53-man roster of the season, before they put J.D. McKissic on injured reserve with a broken bone in his foot. Davis was the starting running back at the end of last season, after Chris Carson broke his leg Oct. 1.
Carson, back fully healthy, was the lead back Sunday.
Seattle’s other inactives Sunday: undrafted rookie defensive tackle Poona Ford, safety Shalom Luani (acquired in a trade from Oakland last week), defensive tackle Nazair Jones and guard Jordan Simmons. The Seahawks added Simmons off waivers from the Raiders last week.
