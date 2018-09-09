Mitch Haniger saves Mariners late: ‘I take pride in every facet of the game’
Seattle Mariners outfielder Mitch Haniger scored the go-ahead run after a walk, stolen base and two incredible slides on the bases, and then dived for the final out in a 3-2 Mariners win over the Yankees. Highlights courtesy of Root Sports.
Mariners closer Edwin Diaz earned his fourth American League reliever of the month honor this season with his play in August that brought his major-league save total to 51 with a month to play. Should he get Cy Young consideration?
Take Us With You
Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.