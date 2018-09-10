Garfield’s Pierre Crockrell Jr., Tari Eason transfer to Federal Way

Two Division I basketball prospects have transferred to Federal Way High School, coach Jerome Collins confirmed Monday morning.
Pierre Crockrell Jr. and Tari Eason, who both played on Garfield’s Class 3A state title team in March, will join the Eagles for the 2018-19 season. Both players enrolled at Federal Way at the beginning of the school year, Collins said.
“They seem to be be quality kids,” Collins said. “We have a strong work ethic and they seem to fit right in. I’m very pleased about that. They seem to have great attitudes, which is really good.”
Crockrell, a 5-foot-11 senior point guard and Tacoma native, led the Bulldogs to a title win over 3A Metro League rival Rainier Beach earlier this year in the Tacoma Dome, scoring a team-high 19 points in the championship game. He also led Garfield in scoring a day earlier, with 17 points, in a semifinals win over Eastside Catholic.
Crockrell has five Division I offers from Houston, Texas Tech, Washington State, Colorado State and Montana. Eason, a 6-7 junior power forward, also holds an offer from WSU.
The two new additions join an Eagles team that already includes five-star prospect Jaden McDaniels, a 6-9 senior who averaged 21 points, 10 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 3.3 blocks in leading Federal Way to a runner-up finish in 4A last season.
McDaniels is ranked as the No. 4 player in the nation in the 2019 class by 247Sports.com, and holds six high-major Division I offers from Arizona, Kansas, Oklahoma, San Diego State, Texas and Washington.
McDaniels met with the Huskies on Sunday, Collins said, and has home visits set up with several more schools this week.
This story will be updated.
Comments