Wrestling community mourns death of Kione Gill, a two-time state champion from Tahoma

Former Tahoma High School wrestler Kione Gill, who won two state titles for the Bears, has died suddenly, according to several social media accounts which posted about Gill on Sunday night.
“Some things happen, that we just don’t understand,” the Tahoma wrestling Twitter account wrote, accompanied by a photo of Gill in his Bears singlet.
Gill won Class 4A state wrestling titles at Tahoma as a senior (220 pounds) and junior (195). He was named one of The News Tribune’s “Untouchables” prior to Mat Classic XXIX earlier this year.
He graduated from Tahoma this spring, and had reportedly committed to wrestling for Clackamas Community College in Oregon City, Ore.
“When I’m gone, I want to be remembered,” Gill told The News Tribune in January, prior to winning his second state title.
“I want my name to be on that wall. I want to have every record (at Tahoma). I want to be undefeated. I want to be not taken down. I want to have a perfect season.”
He achieved the perfect season as a senior, finishing 42-0, pinning his first three opponents at the Tacoma Dome in February before defeating Curtis’ Luke Purcella by 8-3 decision for the 220-pound title.
Gill was 128-8 during his four-year high school career. Gill wrestled his first two high school seasons at Enumclaw, where he compiled a 54-7 record. He finished second at the state tournament as a sophomore, and fourth as a freshman with the Hornets, both years at 182 pounds.
Enumclaw football player Ethan Eilertson wrote on his Twitter account that he would dedicate his senior season to Gill. Eilertson posted a photo of a younger Gill in football uniform, smiling with his hands raised toward the camera.
“Never gonna forget that smile, confidence and love you displayed,” Eilertson wrote. “I’ll never forget every memory I had with you. Thank you for always being a true friend in my life. I love you. Rest in peace.”
“Prayers go out to the Gill family,” another Twitter account associated with Enumclaw High School news wrote Sunday night.
“Such a tragic loss of an amazing young man. Be nice to one another because you never know what someone is going through, and always tell the ones you love that you love them. Rest easy Kione, we love you.”
More wrestling programs throughout the South Sound, such as Peninsula, White River and Kentlake, also took to Twitter to offer condolences.
“Kione had many battles with us, and (we) have you in our thoughts,” Peninsula’s wrestling account wrote. “His gentle smile was kind and warm. We wish the Gill family strength in this tough time. To his Enumclaw and Tahoma wrestling families we send our love.”
