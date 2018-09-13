Statewide high school football scores, Week 3

WEEK 3
Live high school football scores from the South Sound and beyond. Games at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE (Sept. 13)
SOUTH SOUND
4A SPSL
Emerald Ridge vs. Graham-Kapowsin
3A SSC
Peninsula vs. North Thurston
Nonleague
Auburn Mountainview vs. Kentridge
Auburn Riverside vs. Thomas Jefferson
AROUND THE STATE
Edmonds-Woodway vs. Woodinville
Touchet vs. Sunnyside Christian
Washington School for the Deaf vs. Wishkah Valley, 4 p.m.
FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE (Sept. 14)
SOUTH SOUND
4A SPSL
Curtis vs. South Kitsap
Rogers of Puyallup vs. Olympia
Sumner vs. Puyallup
3A PCL
Lakes vs. Mount Tahoma
Lincoln vs. Wilson
Spanaway Lake vs. Bethel
Stadium vs. Bonney Lake
3A SSC
Capital vs. Shelton
Gig Harbor vs. Timberline
Yelm vs. Central Kitsap
2A SPSL Mountain
Foss vs. Renton
Foster vs. Franklin Pierce
Lindbergh vs. Fife
Washington vs. White River
2A SPSL Sound
Evergreen of Seattle vs. Clover Park
Orting vs. Highline, 5 p.m.
River Ridge vs. Steilacoom
2B Coastal
Chief Leschi vs. Ilwaco
Nonleague
Bellarmine Prep vs. Tumwater
Black Hills vs. Prairie
Charles Wright vs. Eatonville
Evergreen Lutheran vs. Darrington, 6 p.m.
Hazen vs. Skyline
Kent Meridian vs. Auburn
Kentlake vs. Kentwood
Tahoma vs. Mount Rainier, 8 p.m.
Todd Beamer vs. Federal Way
AROUND THE STATE
Aberdeen vs. Elma
Archbishop Murphy vs. Rainier Beach
Asotin vs. DeSales
Battle Ground vs. Mountain View, 7:30 p.m.
Bellevue vs. Garfield, 7:45 p.m.
Bellevue Christian vs. King’s Way Christian, 6 p.m.
Bridgeport vs. Wellpinit
Burlington-Edison vs. Anacortes
Camas vs. West Valley of Yakima
Cascade of Everett vs. Mount Vernon
Cascade of Leavenworth vs. Mount Baker
Cashmere vs. Wapato
Cedar Park Christian vs. Vashon Island
Cedarcrest vs. Sultan
Chewelah vs. Colville
College Place vs. Connell
Colton vs. Pomeroy
Columbia of White Salmon vs. Montesano
Columbia River vs. Ridgefield
Curlew vs. Columbia of Hunters, 3 p.m.
Davenport vs. Colfax
Dayton-Waitsburg vs. White Swan
Deer Park vs. Newport
Eastlake vs. Union, 4:30 p.m.
Eisenhower vs. Coeur d’Alene (Idaho)
Ellensburg vs. Eastmont
Everett vs. Shorecrest
Evergreen of Vancouver vs. Lakewood, 6 p.m.
Fort Vancouver vs. Mark Morris
Freeman vs. Riverside
Friday Harbor vs. Coupeville, 6 p.m.
Fulton (B.C.) vs. Omak
Garfield-Palouse vs. Saint John-Endicott-LaCrosse
Glacier Peak vs. Jackson
Goldendale vs. La Salle
Gonzaga Prep vs. University
Grandview vs. Quincy
Heritage vs. Kelso
Highland vs. Granger
Hudson’s Bay vs. W.F. West
Inglemoor vs. Juanita
Ingraham vs. Ballard, 5 p.m.
Interlake vs. North Creek
Irrigon (Ore.) vs. Liberty of Spangle
Issaquah vs. Liberty of Issaquah
Kalama vs. Adna
Kamiakin vs. Hanford
Kelowna (B.C.) vs. Wenatchee
Kennewick vs. Hermiston (Ore.)
Kiona-Benton vs. River View
Kittitas-Thorp vs. Columbia of Burbank
Klahowya vs. Granite Falls
La Center vs. Hoquiam
La Conner vs. Chimacum, 6 p.m.
Lake Stevens vs. Monroe
Lake Washington vs. Redmond
Lakeside of Seattle vs. Bainbridge
Lewis and Clark vs. Central Valley
Lewiston (Idaho) vs. Clarkston
Liberty Bell vs. Lake Roosevelt
Lord Tweedsmuir (B.C.) vs. Lynden
Lynden Christian vs. Blaine
Lynnwood vs. Meadowdale
Mabton vs. Brewster
Manson vs. Liberty Christian
Mariner vs. Kamiak
Mary M. Knight vs. Taholah
Marysville-Getchell vs. Ferndale
Mead vs. Ferris, 8 p.m.
Medical Lake vs. Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls
Mission (B.C.) vs. Meridian
Morton-White Pass vs. Toutle Lake
Moscow (Idaho) vs. Pullman
Mossyrock vs. North Beach
Mount Si vs. Skyview
Naches Valley vs. Zillah
Napavine vs. Toledo
Nathan Hale vs. Mountlake Terrace, 5 p.m.
Newport of Bellevue vs. Mercer Island
Nooksack Valley vs. King’s
North Central vs. East Valley of Spokane
North Kitsap vs. Sequim
Northport vs. Mary Walker, 6 p.m.
Northwest Christian of Colbert vs. Tri-Cities Prep
Okanogan vs. Tonasket
Olympic vs. North Mason
Onalaska vs. Wahkiakum
Oroville vs. Soap Lake
Pasco vs. Southridge
Pe Ell-Willapa Valley vs. Raymond
Port Angeles vs. Kingston
Port Townsend vs. Forks
Post Falls (Idaho) vs. Moses Lake
Prosser vs. Ephrata
Quilcene vs. Neah Bay, 6 p.m.
R.A. Long vs. Hockinson
Reardan vs. Kettle Falls
Richland vs. Sunnyside
Rigby (Idaho) vs. Eastside Catholic
Rochester vs. Bremerton
Rogers of Spokane vs. Timberlake (Idaho)
Sammamish vs. Bellingham
Sandpoint (Idaho) vs. Mount Spokane, 5:30 p.m.
Seattle Prep vs. Roosevelt
Sedro-Woolley vs. Oak Harbor
Sehome vs. Centralia
Selah vs. Davis
Selkirk vs. Cusick
Shadle Park vs. Cheney, 6 p.m.
Shorewood vs. Snohomish
Squalicum vs. Marysville-Pilchuck
South Bend vs. Ocosta
South Whidbey vs. Chelan
Stanwood vs. Arlington
Tekoa-Rosalia vs. Republic
Tenino vs. Castle Rock
Toppenish vs. East Valley of Yakima
Wahluke vs. Royal
Walla Walla vs. Chiawana
Warden vs. Cle Elum-Roslyn
Waterville-Mansfield vs. Odessa
West Seattle vs. Chief Sealth
West Valley of Spokane vs. Othello
Wilbur-Creston vs. Lind-Ritzville-Sprague
Woodland vs. Washougal
Yakama Tribal vs. Pateros
SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE (Sept. 15)
SOUTH SOUND
Nonleague
Bishop Blanchet vs. Kennedy Catholic, 1 p.m.
Enumclaw vs. Decatur, 6 p.m.
Naselle vs. Tacoma Baptist
Rainier vs. Concrete, 2 p.m.
Winlock vs. Life Christian
AROUND THE STATE
Cleveland vs. Franklin
Entiat vs. Almira-Coulee-Hartline, 5 p.m.
Lummi vs. Seattle Lutheran, 1 p.m.
Lyle-Wishram vs. Crescent, 2 p.m.
O’Dea vs. Bothell
Riverside vs. Seton Catholic, 1 p.m.
