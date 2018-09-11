Rainiers manager Listach out after four years in Tacoma

The Seattle Mariners organization has parted ways with Tacoma Rainiers manager Pat Listach.
Listach was informed by Seattle Mariners’ director of player development Andy McKay that the organization would not be renewing his contract.
“It’s a great game, it’s a tough business,” Listach said early Tuesday afternoon. “For whatever reason, they decide not to renew your contract.”
Listach, who has managed the Mariners’ Triple-A team for four years, said the news came as a surprise to him. During his tenure, the Rainiers were 281-286 (.496 winning percentage).
“I was shocked,” he said.
Typically, organizations start making changes to their coaching staff around this time of the year. The Mariners laid off 10 scouts in early August of this year.
Listach’s best season with the the Rainiers was 2016. He led them to an 81-62 record while winning the PCL North Division.
Listach was hired in November 2014 by previous Mariners general manager Jack Zduriencik. In the last few years, with the Mairners battling injuries to their pitching staff, he dealt with a lot roster turnover and constant shuffling as Mariners GM Jerry Dipoto executed many trades.
“We knew what we were getting into with that,” Listach said. “The way Jerry does business is the way Jerry does business. He’s a mover and a shaker. We all knew what we were getting into with roster turnover and roster management. We played good baseball this year in the big leagues, and didn’t have quite as much turnover as the year before. But that’s what we signed up for.”
Listach said he doesn’t know yet what’s next. But with over 20 years of experience in professional baseball as a player, major league and minor league coach, minor league manager and coordinator, it’s a safe bet he’ll have a role in some team’s organization.
“I enjoyed my time here,” he said. “I enjoyed my staff here and the players. I just appreciate the opportunity to work for four years in Tacoma with the organization that originally drafted me when I was 18 years old.
“I have a lot of friends here that will remain friends. That’s what the game is about. It’s about people, the relationships you build and the staff you come across. We’ll go from there.”
