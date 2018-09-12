UW men’s basketball releases 2018-19 non-conference schedule

Washington released its men’s basketball non-conference schedule on Wednesday.
The Huskies have a challenging slate highlighted by games against Gonzaga, Virginia Tech and Auburn. All three teams will likely start the season in the top 25.
Only three teams on the schedule — Santa Clara, Minnesota and Sacramento State — finished below .500 last season. Four teams made the 2018 NCAA Tournament and nine won 20 or more games.
UW will open the season on Nov. 6 at home against Western Kentucky. The Huskies then travel to Auburn on Nov. 9 before returning home to play San Diego on Nov. 12.
Washington will then be in Vancouver to play in the Vancouver Showcase where it will face Santa Clara (Nov. 18), Texas A&M (Nov. 20) and Minnesota (Nov. 21).
The Huskies play at Gonzaga on Dec. 5 and face Virginia Tech in the Naismith Hall of Fame Boardwalk Classic in Atlantic City on Dec. 15.
A complete look at the schedule is below. Home games are in bold. Times and television designations will be announced at a later date.
UW men’s basketball non-conference schedule
Thurs., Nov. 1: Seattle Pacific (exhibition)
Tues., Nov. 6: Western Kentucky
Fri., Nov. 9: at Auburn
Mon., Nov. 12: San Diego
Sun, Nov. 18: Santa Clara (Neutral, Vancouver, B.C.)
Tues., Nov. 20: Texas A&M (Neutral, Vancouver, B.C.)
Wednesday, Nov. 21: Minnesota (Neutral, Vancouver, B.C.)
Tues., Nov. 27: Eastern Washington
Sun., Dec. 2: Santa Barbara
Wed., Dec. 5: at Gonzaga
Sun., Dec. 9: Seattle University
Sat., Dec. 15: Virginia Tech (Neutral, Atlantic City, N.J.)
Fri., Dec. 21: Sacramento State
Tues., Jan. 1: Cal State Fullerton
