Nine consecutive Mariners batters struck out ... that’s how terrible their offense has become

If you’re wanting to know just how terrible this Seattle Mariners offense has turned, just look at sixth, seventh and eighth innings of Wednesday’s 5-4 loss to the San Diego Padres.
Nine Mariners batters walked to the plate. Nine struck out.
That’s the most consecutive batters to strike out in Mariners history.
How ugly this second half of Seattle’s season turned ... from once 24 games above .500, from once 11½ games ahead of the Oakland Athletics … to this. To three defensive errors, to nine consecutive strikeouts, to being swept in both two-game series the Mariners played against the team with the fewest wins in the National League.
The Mariners (79-66) went from a seeming lock for their first playoff trip since 2001, to now 9½ games back of the second wild card with 17 games to play.
Now the Rays, who shipped two key players (Alex Colome and Denard Span) to the Mariners back in May, are closer to the all-but-mathematically locked final wild card than Seattle.
The Padres turned to their bullpen after the fifth inning, and relievers, Trey Wingenter, Robert Stock, Jose Castillo and Craig Stammen struck out each of the nine batters they faced.
First in the sixth: Kyle Seager, Kristopher Negron and Gordon Beckham all struck out. Then Ben Gamel, Mike Zunino and Mitch Haniger in the seventh, followed by Robinson Cano, Nelson Cruz and Ryon Healy in the eighth. All stepped to the plate, all walked back without putting the ball in play.
But Seager ended the streak with an exclamation point – a crushed solo home run over the wall in straightaway CF to lead off the ninth against Padres closer Kirby Yates.
Kirby Yates got the save though with a strikeout of his own, getting Chris Herrmann swinging to strand Denard Span at second base.
So 10 strikeouts in four innings for Padres relievers.
Yet, before that the Mariners scored three runs in an inning.
Yes, a whole three. They’ve struggled to score three runs in a game, let alone one frame. The last time was a week earlier against the Orioles … a team the A’s scored 10 runs on in one inning earlier Wednesday.
Heck, the Mariners almost doubled their run total in the previous three games played against the Padres (five runs).
Guillermo Heredia’s single in the fifth inning set up an RBI triple for Haniger down the left-field line for the Mariners’ first run.
After Cano plated Haniger with an RBI groundout, Cruz then picked up RBI No. 1,000 for his career – by sending a ball really, really far.
Cruz shot starter Joey Lucchesi’s offer into the upper deck in left field for his 35th home run of the season. It actually had the same 109 mph exit velocity as his double earlier in the game, it was just carried much higher than the almost straight line drive off the LF wall he hit an inning earlier.
Cruz is now one of 11 active players with 1,000 RBI, joining Albert Pujols, Adrian Beltre, Miguel Cabrera, Matt Holliday, Robinson Cano, Adrian Gonzalez, Victor Martinez, Edwin Encarnacion, Ryan Braun and Chase Utley.
So a 5-0 Padres lead was cut to 5-3.
San Diego responded by loading the bases against James Pazos in the sixth.
The left-hander had only just entered after Wade LeBlanc’s day was done after five innings.
With runners at second and third he intentionally walked Manuel Margot to get to left-handed hitting Cory Spangenberg with one out before the strike zone got a big messy. He should have had strike three on back-to-back pitches up in the strike zone that were instead called balls. But on a 94-mph sinker on a 3-2 count he got Spangenberg looking, even though that pitch tracked off the plate.
Apparently these things work themselves out.
That set up two outs for Padres rookie Francisco Mejia, who is the top-ranked catcher prospect in baseball by Baseball America and was the centerpiece of a deal that sent left-handed reliever Brad Hand to the Indians in July. Pazos struck him out on a 95-mph fastball.
And 95 mph is very good news for Pazos, who was demoted to Triple-A Tacoma last month because his fastball velocity had dropped to about 92 mph on average since the All-Star break.
Maybe there’d be some Mariners momentum. A three-run fifth, standing the bases loaded in the sixth …
Instead … nine consecutive strikeouts.
And that was after the Mariners defense committed three errors behind LeBlanc, who exited to a 5-2 deficit, though only two of the runs were earned.
Seager’s throw in the top of the fifth short-hopped to first base and Healy was unable to pick it out of the dirt with two outs. The error was charged to Seager, the second on him, before Hunter Renfroe followed one batter later with a two-run home run.
So that Mariners’ ensuing three-run inning would have tied the game had Healy picked that throw.
