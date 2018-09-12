Rams All-Pro kick returner Pharoh Cooper headed to IR

FILE - In this Sept. 10, 2018 file photo Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Pharoh Cooper carries the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders in Oakland, Calif. Cooper will be placed on the Los Angeles Rams’ injured reserve list after he severely sprained his ankle in their season opener at Oakland.m Cooper will need surgery to repair his ankle, coach Sean McVay said Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018. John Hefti, file AP Photo