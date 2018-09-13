Pete Carroll on Bears, Mitchell Trubisky, Chicago’s potential to up the tempo, more Seahawks are expecting Monday

Seattle Mariners outfielder Mitch Haniger scored the go-ahead run after a walk, stolen base and two incredible slides on the bases, and then dived for the final out in a 3-2 Mariners win over the Yankees. Highlights courtesy of Root Sports.
All-Pro safety Earl Thomas talks to the media for the first time since he ended his holdout this past week. Says after he had an interception in Seahawks’ opening loss he couldn’t stay away any longer because he didn’t want to blow game checks.
Take Us With You
Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.