Russell Wilson on Seahawks’ last game in Chicago, 2012, a turning point in the quarterback’s career

Russell Wilson describes the Seahawks’ last game in Chicago, in his rookie year of 2012, which was a turning point in the quarterbacks career.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Olympian App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service