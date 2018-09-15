Russell Wilson on Seahawks’ last game in Chicago, 2012, a turning point in the quarterback’s career

Australia's Herald Sun reprinted the controversial cartoon of Serena Williams under the headline, "Welcome to the PC World." The cartoonist came under fire after his cartoon mocked Williams for her "tantrum" during the U.S. Open final.
Seattle Mariners outfielder Mitch Haniger scored the go-ahead run after a walk, stolen base and two incredible slides on the bases, and then dived for the final out in a 3-2 Mariners win over the Yankees. Highlights courtesy of Root Sports.
