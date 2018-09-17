Washington linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven (25) tackles North Dakota’s Travis Toivonen (11) in the first quarter. The University of Washington played North Dakota in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
UW linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven named Pac-12 defensive player of the week

By Lauren Kirschman

lkirschman@thenewstribune.com

September 17, 2018 12:57 PM

Washington linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven was named the Pac-12 defense player of the week on Monday for the first time in his career.

A senior from Menlo Park, Calif., Burr-Kirven led UW with 11 tackles in the 21-7 victory over Utah in Salt Lake City. The Huskies’ defense held Utah to seven points and 261 yards of total offense.

Burr-Kirven is averaging 11.0 tackles per game, which leads the Huskies and ranks fourth in the Pac-12.

The Utes made three trips deep into UW territory in the fourth quarter on Saturday, but the Huskies kept them out of the end zone each time.

