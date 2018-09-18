White Sox slugger Abreu hospitalized with thigh infection

FILE - In this Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017 file photo, Chicago White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu (79) is congratulated in the dugout after scoring a run against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning of a baseball game in Detroit. White Sox slugger Jose Abreu will miss Chicago’s three-game series against the Cleveland Indians because of an infection in his right thigh. Manager Rick Renteria says Abreu had the infection “cleaned up” at a hospital in Cleveland. He says the team will provide an update on Abreu on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018 Jose Juarez, File AP Photo