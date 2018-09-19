‘That was one I’d like to forget.’ UW reflects on 2017 loss to Arizona State

Scott Huff enjoyed himself in the days leading up to last season’s game at Arizona State.
Phoenix, Ariz. is Huff’s hometown, so Washington’s run game coordinator/offensive line coach traveled there early. He did some recruiting on Friday then stayed overnight at his in-laws house with his wife and children. On Saturday, he drove from Phoenix to Tempe with his father.
And there’s where the fun ended.
UW was 6-0 heading into that matchup with the Sun Devils. The Huskies were rolling, averaging 43 points per game and winning by an average of 32.8 points. But on that Saturday night in Tempe, all of that ended. UW fell 13-7.
“That was one I’d like to forget,” Huff said. “Hopefully, we can make some better memories here and I can just think of Phoenix as my hometown and not Tempe as the place that crushed us.”
UW will gets its chance when it kicks off against Arizona State at Husky Stadium on Saturday. The Huskies will hope for a better offensive performance this time around. In 2017, they didn’t score until the fourth quarter and finished with just 230 total yards.
It was the least amount of points UW scored all season.
“It was a weird game to begin with,” Huff said. “Just a weird vibe. We kind of went three-and-out. We obviously didn’t do what we need to do on offense.”
The game was damaging for the Huskies in more ways than one. Not only did Arizona State hand them their first loss and all but destroy any playoff hopes, several UW players went down with injuries.
Left tackle Trey Adams left the game in the first quarter with a season-ending right knee injury, while cornerback Jordan Miller broke his ankle on Arizona State’s pivotal 4th-and-3 conversion in the fourth quarter.
“It was a hard-fought game, defensive game,” Miller said. “We played well on defense but we didn’t get any turnovers and we didn’t make as many plays as we should’ve. I can’t wait to get another crack at those guys.”
While Miller will get the opportunity to return to the field against Arizona State, the same can’t be said for Adams. The Seattle Times reported Adams had season-ending back surgery in early September, but head coach Chris Petersen has yet to comment or offer an update on Adams’ condition.
Miller’s fellow cornerback Byron Murphy didn’t get injured against Arizona State, but he was recovering from an injury. That means the Scottsdale, Ariz. native was stuck watching from the sidelines.
It’s a memory that still bothers him.
“I was in my hometown and I didn’t get to play,” Murphy said. “I’m still thinking about that game. And we lost, that makes it even worse. I just know this game they’re coming to our hometown so I just know I got to play my best game.”
Offensive lineman Kaleb McGary doesn’t remember what specifically went wrong for the Huskies against Arizona State. It just seemed like they were never on the same page.
“Ever,” he said. “Couldn’t get all of our cylinders firing at once. So, that’s probably going to be a big deal this time is to make sure everyone’s on the same page.
UW just couldn’t get its offense going, Petersen said. And when a holding penalty called back a 50-yard Salvon Ahemed touchdown in the third quarter, he said, that set the tone for the rest of the game.
“You hit a couple big plays and the mindset, the mentality, everything changes,” Petersen said .”You get those taken away and the momentum of the game completely changes. I’ve been in so many games like that, I can’t even tell you.”
Still, Petersen doesn’t spend much time thinking about the 2017 loss. Every year, every week, every game is different, he said. That’s why, for him, the buildup to Saturday’s matchup isn’t about referencing another game for motivation.
“You’ve got to play,” he said. “You’ve got to play your best or you’re going to get beat. I just really believe that.”
