Doug Baldwin, K.J. Wright, Ethan Pocic out for Seahawks Sunday. Plus two questionables

The Seahawks will again be without Pro Bowl veterans Doug Baldwin and K.J. Wright this weekend.
Now Ethan Pocic will be out on the offensive line, too.
The team announced Friday Baldwin, Wright and Pocic are out injured for Sunday’s home opener against Dallas.
Center Justin Britt and linebacker Mychal Kendricks are questionable.
Pocic being out means Seattle will likely move J.R. Sweezy from right guard where he started the first two games to left guard, where he practiced for about a week late last month after he returned from a high-ankle sprain.
D.J. Fluker returned to full practicing this week for the first time since he strained his hamstring last month. Fluker is poised to make his Seahawks debut at right guard.
If Justin Britt can’t play, Joey Hunt would be the center. Hunt replaced Britt for Seattle’s final, 99-yard drive to a touchdown in Monday’s 24-17 loss at Chicago. That was one drive after Britt bruised his shoulder on a sack and fumble Russell Wilson lost in the fourth quarter.
Mychal Kendricks, who started last week as Wright continues to recover from knee surgery last month, got hurt playing 54 of 66 defensive snaps at Chicago. That was two practice days after Kendricks signed with Seattle.
If Kendricks can’t play against Dallas, expect the Seahawks to use backup middle linebacker Austin Calitro at weakside linebacker on running downs and rookie Shaquem Griffin on passing downs. That’s what Seattle did in the final 2 1/2 quarters of its opener at Denver when Wright was out, and after Griffin struggled in his NFL debut.
Calitro started against the Bears when Wagner missed his first game in three years, because of a groin injury. The All-Pro middle linebacker returned to full practice this week and will start on Sunday.
