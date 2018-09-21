Washington vs. Arizona State game preview

ARIZONA STATE AT NO. 10 WASHINGTON (2-1)
7:30 p.m., Saturday, Husky Stadium
The line: Washington -17.5
TV: ESPN
Radio: KOMO-AM 1000/FM-97.7
Outlook: UW spent much of the week leading up to this match-up talking about Arizona State’s challenging 3-3-5 defense.
The Sun Devils are leading the Pac-12 with 12 sacks and are allowing just 16 points a game. They have multiple fronts and will often rush five defenders on passing downs, making for the chaotic and confusing defense the Huskies described.
Arizona State started the season with back-to-back wins over UTSA and Michigan State. The Sun Devils fell to San Diego State last week, but UW head coach Chris Petersen said not to read too much into the Aztecs’ success. San Diego State’s offense is built to go against Arizona State’s style of defense.
Offensively, the Sun Devils are led by quarterback Manny Wilkins. Wilkins has completed 77 of 118 passes for 958 yards and seven touchdowns so far this season. He’s thrown just one interception.
Arizona State’s leading receiver is N’Keal Harry, who has caught 21 passes for 315 yards and three touchdowns. Last season, he led the Pac-12 with 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns on 82 receptions.
“He’s a big body,” Husky cornerback Jordan Miller said of Harry. “He has probably the best hands I’ve seen. He goes up there and gets it and he’s physical. He’s going to be a nice match-up for our guys.”
On the ground, running back Eno Benjamin has rushed for 191 yards and a touchdown on 41 carries.
UW would like to forget 2017’s game against the Sun Devils. The Huskies entered 6-0 and winning games by an average of 32.8 points, but their offense sputtered and they fell on the road, 13-7.
This season, the Huskies are 2-1 and coming off a 21-7 road win over Utah. UW’s run game started to break through against the Utes as Myles Gaskin rushed for 143 yards and a touchdown on 30 carries. The ground game will be in for another tough test against Arizona State.
Prediction: UW 24, Arizona State 13
Comments