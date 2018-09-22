Roughing it: Packers confident in how they go after QB

FILE - In this Sept. 16, 2018 file photo, Green Bay Packers’ Clay Matthews is called for a roughing the passer penalty during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers were talking this week in practice about the rules and techniques to hit the quarterback. It’s a sticky subject after officials called a roughing-the-passer penalty on Matthews last week. Coach Mike McCarthy says that he’s confident in the way coaches teach how to tackle the quarterback. The Packers play the Redskins on Sunday, Sept. 23. Mike Roemer, File AP Photo