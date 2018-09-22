UW tops Arizona State 27-20

Washington had a better start in mind on Saturday night, but the Huskies still defeated Arizona State 27-20.

UW took a risk, attempting a double-pass trick play on the first play of its opening drive. But wide receiver Andre Baccellia’s pass was intercepted by Arizona State’s Chase Lucas, who returned it 19 yards to the Huskies’ 20-yard line.





UW nearly got the stop — the Huskies recovered a Benjamin Eno fumble that was overturned — before Eno scored on a 1-yard run. It took just 3:44 seconds for UW to fall behind by a touchdown.





But the Huskies scored on their next drive on an 11-yard pass from Jake Browning to Aaron Fuller and went into halftime up 17-10.

After the first quarter, they never trailed again.

UW had its biggest lead, 27-13, after Browning hit Cade Otton with a 5-yard pass in the back corner of the end zone with 10:59 left in the fourth quarter.

Arizona State pulled back within a touchdown with 2:54 left in the game on a 1-yard run from quarterback Manny Wilkins.

The Sun Devils then nearly held UW to a three-and-out, but an incomplete pass from Browning to Baccellia was overturned after review to keep the Huskies’ drive alive with 2:34 remaining. UW was able to run out the clock from there.