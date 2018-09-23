‘He’s still our leader.’ Lockett says having Baldwin on the sideline helps with Seahawks’ confidence

Moments after Tyler Lockett beat a back-up safety down the right sideline and high-stepped into the end zone for a 52-yard touchdown, he returned to the Seahawks’ bench, where Doug Baldwin sought him out.

Baldwin, who hasn’t played since injuring his right knee in Seattle’s opening game, excitedly walked over to his fellow receiver, and swatted his helmet before continuing to celebrate with the rest of the team.

Baldwin spent most of Sunday’s 24-13 win over Dallas at CenturyLink Field patrolling the Seahawks’ sideline in sweats, pointing toward open receivers when the offense was on the field, and throwing his hands into the air each time Seattle scored.

“He’s still our leader,” Lockett said. “He’s there emotionally, and he’s there to be able to help us with the mental part of still being able to get open.





“He can still tell us what he’s seeing. It’s easier for him to tell us what he’s seeing now, because he’s watching.”

Lockett said Baldwin has offered consistent support, despite being unable to play since that season-opening loss to Denver. Baldwin ran and cut on routes extensively in workouts during the past week, inching him closer to a return, but it is still unclear when he will be back.

“He talks to us on ever single play, every single drive, every possession,” Lockett said. “He’s able to talk to us and be our biggest cheerleader. Whatever we need — support, whatever it is — he’s always there for us.

“We know that he wants to be able to do whatever he can to be out there on the field, and it’s hard right now, but he’s trying to give everything that he can to be able to help us be successful.”

The Seahawks had a pair of receiving touchdowns in the second quarter, and each time, Baldwin raised his hands in the air to signal the score, and cruised down the sideline offering hugs and congratulations to coaches and teammates.

Jaron Brown struck first for the Seahawks, hauling in a 16-yard pass from Russell Wilson to give the Seahawks a lead they never lost with nine minutes, 48 seconds remaining in the first half. The catch was Brown’s first touchdown as a Seahawk.

“He made a great play,” Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson said. “It’s just so much fun, especially when you get a guy for the first time on touchdowns. It’s always exciting.

“We’re on our way. We just need to stay the course and continue to keep our heads down and keep working.”

Wilson connected with Lockett — who led Seattle with 77 yards and the touchdown on four catches — on the next drive, after Dallas converted a field goal.

With Cowboys safety Jeff Heath (ankle) out of the game, Lockett burned a back-up safety, bursting down the sideline for the long touchdown.

“We tried to stay true to what we were doing on offense,” Lockett said. “It was just one of the times we called the play and it happened to be a perfect play based off of the coverages they did.

“They kind of tried to move around and disguise it a little bit, and Russ did a great job being able to snap it early, putting them in a bad situation to where we could get our receivers down field.”

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll has been particularly impressed with Lockett’s performance in Baldwin’s absence. In the first three games, Lockett has 12 catches for 196 yards and three touchdowns.

“He’s off to a great start,” Carroll said. “He has a touchdown in every game, he’s making plays, makes things happen. He’s really good at getting open underneath on the third down stuff in the slot. It gives us a great variety when Doug gets back, that we can have those guys.”

And more. Wilson connected with seven different receivers Sunday, who combined for 192 yards and the two touchdowns on 16 catches.

“It’s hard because Doug is our best player,” Lockett said. “Especially a receiver being able to get open and have him on the field creates a lot more obstacles for defenses because they don’t understand what is is that we’re about to do. ... Without him, a lot of us have to be able to step up.”