Seahawks get first win of the seaon against Dallas 24-13

Seahawks safety Earl Thomas (29) and Seahawks safety Bradley McDougald (30) runs off the field in joy after the Seahawks defeated the Dallas Cowboys 24-13. The Seattle Seahawks played the Dallas Cowboys in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett celebrates a touchdown catch in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Dallas Cowboys in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018.
Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett runs into the end zone for a touchdown catch in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Dallas Cowboys in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018.
Seahawks running back Chris Carson runs through several tackles in the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Dallas Cowboys in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018.
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott escapes pressure in the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Dallas Cowboys in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018.
Seahawks wide receiver Jaron Brown celebrates his touchdown catch in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Dallas Cowboys in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018.
Head Coach Pete Carroll runs along the field before the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Dallas Cowboys in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018.
Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett signals a first down after a catch in the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Dallas Cowboys in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018.
Seahawks corner back Shaquill Griffin, left, and Seahawks linebacker Shaquem Griffin wave to the crowd as they head in after warmups. The Seattle Seahawks played the Dallas Cowboys in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018.
Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin (89) throws a pass on the field before the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Dallas Cowboys in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018.
Seahawks defensive lineman Frank Clark signs autographs before the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Dallas Cowboys in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018.
Seahawks safety Earl Thomas (29) collects a pass off his shoe for an interception in the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Dallas Cowboys in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018.
Seahawks running back Chris Carson (32) is tackled by Cowboys safety Jeff Heath during a run in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Dallas Cowboys in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018.
Seahawks defensive lineman Jarran Reed celebrates a sack of Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott I the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Dallas Cowboys in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018.
Seahawks safety Earl Thomas takes the field for warmups before the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Dallas Cowboys in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018.
Seahawks wide receiver David Moore takes the field for warmups. The Seattle Seahawks played the Dallas Cowboys in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018.
Seahawks safety Earl Thomas meets with Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott after the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Dallas Cowboys in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018.
Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) runs for a touchdown after a catch in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Dallas Cowboys in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018.
Seahawks corner back Shaquill Griffin and Seahawks linebacker Shaquem Griffin celebrate after the Seahawks’ win. The Seattle Seahawks played the Dallas Cowboys in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018.
Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny goes airborne trying to get extra yards in the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Dallas Cowboys in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018.
Cowboys corner back Byron Jones (31) reaches, but can’t pull down an incomplete pass intended for Seahawks wide receiver Brandon Marshall. The Seattle Seahawks played the Dallas Cowboys in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018.
Seahawks linebacker Mychal Kendricks sacks Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. The Seattle Seahawks played the Dallas Cowboys in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018.
Seahawks defensive lineman Frank Clark (55) sacks Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott in the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Dallas Cowboys in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018.
Seahawks defensive lineman Frank Clark (55) and Seahawks defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson(99) sacks Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott in the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Dallas Cowboys in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018.
Seahawks offensive lineman D.J. Fluker picks up Seahawks running back Chris Carson in celebration after Carson’s touchdown in the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Dallas Cowboys in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018.
Fans cheer during the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Dallas Cowboys in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018.
Seahawks offensive lineman D.J. Fluker walks back to the sideline with shoe in hand after losing it in the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Dallas Cowboys in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018.
Seahawks corner back Tre Flowers and Cowboys wide receiver Tavon Austin get heated after a play. The Seattle Seahawks played the Dallas Cowboys in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018.
Seahawks punter Michael Dickson punts in the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Dallas Cowboys in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018.
Seahawks safety Earl Thomas intercepts a tipped pass in the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Dallas Cowboys in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018.
Seahawks safety Earl Thomas meets with Dallas defensive backs coach Kris Richard after the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Dallas Cowboys in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018.
Seahawks safety Earl Thomas (29) intercepts a tipped pass intended for Cowboys tight end Blake Jarwin (89) in the final minutes of the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Dallas Cowboys in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018.
Helicopters fly over the stadium before the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Dallas Cowboys in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018.
Seahawks linebacker Shaquem Griffin and Seahawks corner back Shaquill Griffin share a moment before the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Dallas Cowboys in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018.
Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin and Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett talk before the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Dallas Cowboys in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018.
Seahawks linebacker Barkevious Mingo (51) waits for the snap. The Seattle Seahawks played the Dallas Cowboys in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018.
Seahawks linebacker Mychal Kendricks sacks Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. The Seattle Seahawks played the Dallas Cowboys in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018.
Seahawks linebacker Mychal Kendricks sacks Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. The Seattle Seahawks played the Dallas Cowboys in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018.
Seahawks running back Chris Carson (32) rushes for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Dallas Cowboys in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018.
Seahawks kicker Sebastian Janikowski kicks an extra point after a touchdown in the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Dallas Cowboys in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018.
Dallas Head Coach Jason Garrett claps after a drive. The Seattle Seahawks played the Dallas Cowboys in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018.
Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is dragged out of bounds during a run in the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Dallas Cowboys in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018.
Head coach Pete Carroll talks with Seahawks defensive lineman Frank Clark on the sideline during the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Dallas Cowboys in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018.
Seahawks tight end Nick Vannett (81) is tackled out of bounds by Cowboys corner back Chidobe Awuzie (24). The Seattle Seahawks played the Dallas Cowboys in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018.
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson passes I the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Dallas Cowboys in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018.
Seahawks safety Earl Thomas runs to the sideline as Dallas scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Dallas Cowboys in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018.
Seahawks running back Chris Carson (32) is tackled by Cowboys safety Jeff Heath and Cowboys safety Xavier Woods during a run in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Dallas Cowboys in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018.
Seahawks linebacker Austin Calitro and Seahawks defensive lineman Nazair Jones get the crowd pumped before the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Dallas Cowboys in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018.
Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott rushes in the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Dallas Cowboys in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018.
Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) runs for a touchdown after a catch in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Dallas Cowboys in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018.
Seahawks wide receiver Brandon Marshall makes a catch in the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Dallas Cowboys in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018.
Cowboys tight end Geoff Swaim is hit by Seahawks safety Bradley McDougald in the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Dallas Cowboys in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018.
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson works the line in the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Dallas Cowboys in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018.
Seahawks running back Chris Carson rushes in the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Dallas Cowboys in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018.
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott scramble in the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Dallas Cowboys in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018.
