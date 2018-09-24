UW linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven earns second straight Pac-12 defensive player of the week honor

After Washington’s victory over Arizona State on Saturday, defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake was lobbying for senior linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven to receive a second straight Pac-12 defensive player of the week honor.
On Monday, his hope became reality.
After receiving the title for the first time in his career last week, Burr-Kirven earned it again after recording a career-high 20 tackles in the 27-20 victory over the Sun Devils.
It was the highest total by a Husky player since John Fail recorded 22 tackles against Arizona State in 1996. Burr-Kirven also had two forced fumbles, recovering the second himself.
After the game, Lake called Burr-Kirven’s performance “unbelievable.”
“He plays violent,” Lake said. “He plays at one speed. He practices the same way. He diagnoses plays so quickly.”
Burr-Kirven has 53 tackles this season, which is 30 more than any other UW player.
He is the first player to win back-to-back defensive player of the year honors since Arizona State linebacker Antonio Longino in 2015. A Husky hasn’t earned back-to-back honors since cornerback Derrick Johnson in 2002.
