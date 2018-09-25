Amazon will have the first all-female broadcast team for NFL games
Amazon announced that Andrea Kremer and Hannah Storm will call the game for the streaming service. It will be the first all-female broadcast team for an NFL game as they will handle the play-by-play and commentary.
James Paxton starts for Mariners against Athletics and allowed two runs on three hits in four innings. He talks about being couch-ridden for three days and the frustration of watching Oakland celebrate a playoff berth.
Cosmo the Cougar, mascot of Brigham Young University, loses its head during a front flip in the end zone. Nearby staff were quick to scoop the head up for the person playing the mascot, and reattach it to the costume.