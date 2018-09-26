With classes underway, UW back to balancing school and football

For the past two months, defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake said Washington has basically been existing like an NFL team. The Huskies started with training camp and then moved right into the season, where they’ve played four games before classes at UW even started.
That all stopped with the first day of instruction on Wednesday. Now, the Huskies are back to balancing classes and football. Their days will be starting a little earlier, too, as practices have been moved up an hour.
Most of UW’s players know the drill, but some will need time to adjust.
“I think for our veterans it’s no big deal,” Lake said. “They’ve been going to school now for years and having to deal with school and football. I think more for our true freshmen it’s going to be more of a wake up call.”
Linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven, who has two more classes to finish before earning his film degree, agreed. As a senior, he’s mastered the necessary time management skills. That’s something UW’s true freshmen will start to learn this week.
“The biggest thing is to understand now you have stuff that you have to do,” Burr-Kirven said. “You got to be doing homework. You can’t get behind on all that stuff. Our coaches do a really job, having the freshmen in study hall. They have to be in there everyday during the week.”
On Monday, Petersen said there are good and bad aspects to the class-adjusted schedule. The earlier start time isn’t well-liked among the players, but they are mostly ready for some variety in their day-to-day schedules.
“And why they’re actually here, which is to be in class,” Petersen said. “It will take a minute to get into a rhythm of that, but it is definitely time.”
Because classes start late in September, Lake said the Huskies have had time to install most of their packages in all three phases.
“It comes at a good time,” he said. “I think it comes at a point where we have a lot of reps under their belts, a lot of film study and now they can add school.”
And because Saturday’s game against BYU is at Husky Stadium, Petersen said other than earlier practices, there won’t be much adjustment to UW’s established weekly schedule. If the Huskies were traveling, players would have to miss classes on Friday because they don’t take morning classes.
“Since we’re at home, our guys will still go to class for the most part,” Petersen said.
Like Burr-Kirven, quarterback Jake Browning — who has six classes left to take — said the older players are used to the balancing act. They also work out at 6:30 a.m. during the offseason, he said. At least now, there are real practices and games mixed in.
“I think they probably start dressing a little nicer,” offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan joked about the start of classes.
“I think it’s probably coming at a good time for us because they’re around the facility so much when school’s not in. I think sometimes a change of scenery can be good.”
