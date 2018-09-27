Mariners’ Felix Hernandez says he has to forget about tumultuous 2018 season

Felix Hernandez discusses the final start of his career-worst season on the mound for the Seattle Mariners, finishing with a 5.55 ERA and he talks about the adjustments he’ll need to make this offseason.
