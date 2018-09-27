Why Russell Wilson has been studying a lot of Carolina defense film to prepare for Seahawks’ game at Arizona Sunday

Quarterback Russell Wilson has been studying a lot of Carolina Panthers defensive film while preparing for Sunday’s game at Arizona. Here’s why.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Olympian App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service