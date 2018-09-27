Doug Baldwin says he’s ready to play Sunday ar Arizona for first time in 3 weeks, “a little frustrated” by being “held back a little”

Pro Bowl wide receiver Doug Baldwin says “I’m ready to go” for Sunday at Arizona after missing two games with a sprained knee, and that he’s a “a little frustrated” with Seahawks holding him back somewhat in the name of caution.
