Pirates expect Jung Ho Kang to return this weekend

FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 16, 2016, file photo, Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Jung Ho Kang misses a double hit by Cincinnati Reds’ Adam Duvall during the first inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati. The Pirates expect Kang to join the club Friday, Sept. 28, and be active for a season-ending season at Cincinnati in what would be his first major league appearance in two years. John Minchillo, File AP Photo