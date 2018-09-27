Texas’ first black football letterman Whittier has died

In this Dec. 16, 2005 photo, Dallas attorney and former Texas football player Julius Whittier holds a newspaper clipping from 1971 featuring Whittier with teammates Bruce Cannon, Greg Dahlberg, and coach Darrell Royal in Dallas. Whittier, the first African-American football letterman at the University of Texas whose family later sued the NCAA on behalf of college players who suffered brain injuries, has died, the school announced Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018. Austin American-Statesman via AP Tim Sharp