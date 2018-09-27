Of all the disappointment in Mariners 2018 season, Marco Gonzales isn’t one of them

That four-game stretch in August, when Marco Gonzales had a 10.35 ERA and batters were hitting .396 against him – that was the worst of it for the left-hander this year. And all of that transpired while he was pitching through neck pain before he was placed on the disabled list.
But consider this was Gonzales’ first full season pitching for the Mariners, he is just two years removed from Tommy John surgery with the St. Louis Cardinals and this season he completed a career-high 29 starts and 166 2/3 innings pitched.
Remove that stretch when he simply began running on fumes (not that you can), and Gonzales’ ERA was 3.13 in 25 starts including a breezy final outing of 2018. He tossed five shutout innings, allowed two hits and struck out six before the Mariners’ bullpen allowed a pair of Rangers runs in the seventh in a 2-0 loss at Safeco Field.
Gonzales emerged as one of the more efficient starters, not just for the Mariners, but in the American League despite questions swirling entering spring training of whether he’d even earn the Mariners’ final spot in their starting rotation with no minor league option years remaining.
The 26-year-old lefty from Gonzaga University and Fort Collins, Colorado, finished with a 4.00 ERA for the season and 145 strikeouts.
Fangraphs uses an algorithm to calculate players’ wins above replacement, and by that metric Gonzales’ 3.6 fWAR is currently ninth-best in the American League behind the Indians’ Mike Clevinger and just ahead of the Astros’ Dallas Keuchel. Justin Verlander leads that list at 6.4.
Gonzales cruised in this one on Thursday, and he didn’t allow the first Rangers’ hit until the top of the third inning before escaping unscathed when Kristopher Negron dived to catch Ronald Guzman’s hard line drive to left field with two on and two outs.
Gonzales hurled both arms in the air just off the mound in excitement. He retired the final eight batters he faced before exiting after a comfortable 70 pitches.
In Gonzales’ final four starts of the season after he returned from the DL on Sept. 11, he allowed four runs in 21 innings pitched (1.71 ERA). That’s just better than the Mets’ Jacob deGrom (1.80) among MLB ERA leaders for the month of September.
Talk about finishing a season strong.
Let’s get to it. A few takeaways:
Offense?
Ariel Jurado entered Thursday with a 6.66 season ERA.
But the Mariners’ had just two hits and no walks off of him in six innings. Daniel Vogelbach had their first hit with a single in the second inning and Ben Gamel didn’t get the next one until he lead off the sixth with a single.
Kristopher Negron then grounded into a double play, but Mitch Haniger reached on a throwing error, then took second base with two outs for Jean Segura.
Segura dribbled a soft grounder back to the pitcher and barely left the batter’s box before he was thrown out. Segura was batting .323 heading into his second All-Star appearance, but he’s hit .262 in the second half of the season, with eight extra-base hits in the past 52 games.
Super-utility
Kristopher Negron was at third base earlier this week, played some right field and on Thursday night was manning left field. It’s essentially his audition to be the Mariners’ super-utility role next season, which soon-to-be free agent Andrew Romine occupied this season.
Ronald Guzman hit a low line drive that way to lead off the fifth and Negron made a spectacular diving catch that had Marco Gonzales raising both his arms high above his head off the mound in excitement.
And earlier Negron lunged for a two-out line drive his way in the third inning to prevent the Rangers from scoring.
