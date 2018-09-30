Mariners’ James Paxton finishes strong, but he wants to take next step

James Paxton allowed one run in six innings with nine strikeouts in his final start of the 2018 season for the Mariners. He talks about what he’s hoping to build off of from this into what he hopes is an elite 2019.
