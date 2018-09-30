Mariners’ James Paxton finishes strong, but he wants to take next step
James Paxton allowed one run in six innings with nine strikeouts in his final start of the 2018 season for the Mariners. He talks about what he’s hoping to build off of from this into what he hopes is an elite 2019.
Behind the scene look of the viral video of a guy taking off with a prosthetic leg while another person chases after him while hopping on one leg after a football game at Fresno State's Bulldog Stadium
Pro Bowl wide receiver Doug Baldwin says “I’m ready to go” for Sunday at Arizona after missing two games with a sprained knee, and that he’s a “a little frustrated” with Seahawks holding him back somewhat in the name of caution.
Felix Hernandez discusses the final start of his career-worst season on the mound for the Seattle Mariners, finishing with a 5.55 ERA and he talks about the adjustments he’ll need to make this offseason.
Mariners catcher Chris Herrmann entered as a pinch hitter in the bottom of the 11th and hit a walk-off two-run home run in a 10-8 win over the Athletics on Tuesday, Sept. 26. Highlights courtesy of Root Sports.