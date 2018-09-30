Chris Carson out for Seahawks at Arizona. Time to feature rookie Rashaad Penny in the run

The question of whether Chris Carson can sustain his lead-back performance remains.
The Seahawks left their lead running back inactive for Sunday’s NFC West game at Arizona. That was seven days after his career highs of 32 carries and 102 yards in Seattle’s first win this season, over Dallas.
Carson missed portions of practices Wednesday and Thursday with what the Seahawks listed as a new hip injury coming out of that Cowboys game. The team listed him Friday as questionable to play against the Cardinals, but Carson thought then he could go. And coach Pete Carroll talked as if that would happen, after a game-day decision.
Instead, Carson missed his first game of this season. He missed the final three months of last season with broken leg and serious damage to ankle ligaments, which ended his starting role as a Seahawks’ rookie after just four games.
Rookie first-round pick Rashaad Penny was Sunday’s lead back in an offense that proved to itself last week it could control a game with the run.
Third-down running back C.J. Prosise was active, after missing practice time last week with a core-muscle injury.
Pro Bowl outside linebacker K.J. Wright missed his fourth consecutive game since his arthroscopic knee surgery late last month. Mychal Kendricks started his third straight game at weakside linebacker for Wright.
Seattle’s other inactives: left guard Ethan Pocic (J.R. Sweezy started his second consecutive game for Pocic), defensive end Dion Jordan (hip), rookie defensive end Rasheem Green (ankle), safety Shalom Luani and reserve wide receiver Keenan Reynolds.
