Pete Carroll on owner Paul Allen’s latest cancer fight, plus day-after thoughts on Seahawks’ win at Arizona

Coach Pete Carroll shows his support for owner Paul Allen’s latest fight against cancer, plus Carroll’s day-after thoughts after the Seahawks’ win at Arizona.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Olympian App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service