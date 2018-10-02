Pete Carroll on owner Paul Allen’s latest cancer fight, plus day-after thoughts on Seahawks’ win at Arizona

Mariners closer Edwin Diaz saved his 57 game and earned his 300th career strikeout in a 4-1 win over the Rangers. Only one closer in MLB history has more saves than Diaz in a season, and that was Francisco Rodriguez in 2008 with 62 saves.
James Paxton allowed one run in six innings with nine strikeouts in his final start of the 2018 season for the Mariners. He talks about what he’s hoping to build off of from this into what he hopes is an elite 2019.
Behind the scene look of the viral video of a guy taking off with a prosthetic leg while another person chases after him while hopping on one leg after a football game at Fresno State's Bulldog Stadium