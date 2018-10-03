Pete Carroll on challenge of the Rams, Seahawks’ plans for newly signed Maurice Alexander

Coach Pete Carroll describes the challenges the undefeated Rams will pose, what Seahawks have in mind for newly re-signed Maurice Alexander.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Olympian App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service